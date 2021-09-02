News updates from HT: Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishor and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishor, party leaders divided

The Congress is divided over the issue of including Prashant Kishor in the party as speculations are rife that Kishor may get an extraordinary status if he joins the party. Read more

Where do Taliban get their money from? 'Drugs and mysterious sponsors': Experts

The Taliban have pledged to stop the cultivation of opium in Afghanistan. Analysts say that will be hard for many reasons. Read more

Researchers discover new species of gecko within Goa University campus

Researchers working at the Department of Zoology Goa University and the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, Mumbai, have discovered a new variant of gecko. Read more

Crop on 4 lakh hectares of land damaged in 25 flood-hit areas in Bihar

Even as many districts continue to reel under floods, the state government has started making primary assessment of Kharif crop damage in over 20 districts owing to deluge. Read more

'Want to show him what it means for us to get him out': James Anderson on celebrations after getting Kohli's wicket

While Anderson has gotten the better of Kohli a couple of times, the latter has also fought back a few times. Read more

Cinderella director Kay Cannon on flash mob flak: 'Don't know if I'd compare it to the Imagine video'

Cinderella director Kay Cannon has watched the flash mob video that the internet is having a great time hating on. She, however, found it funny. Read more