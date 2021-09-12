Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Stalin promises law for exemption from NEET after boy dies by suicide and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Stalin promises law for exemption from NEET after boy dies by suicide and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
 MK Stalin (PTI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TN boy dies by suicide before NEET, Stalin promises law for exemption from exam

A 19-year-old medical aspirant from Salem was found dead at his home, hours ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in different colleges across India. Read More

Cong in talks with JD(S) over coalition in Kalaburagi civic body

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said the party is in talks with JD(S) to stitch a coalition in Kalaburagi municipal corporation. Read More

Heat and dust over Bishop’s ‘narcotic jihad’ comment yet to settle in Kerala

Hectic efforts are on to contain a communal divide in Kerala after the controversial remark of the Pala Bishop on “narcotic jihad” triggered a war of words between different communities. Read More

RELATED STORIES

‘He’s a renowned skipper': Chappell names 3 replacements for Rahane at No.5, suggests new possible vice-captain

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell agreed that the current Indian side is the one to beat but he also suggested areas of improvement. Read More

Akshay Kumar shares PM Modi's long letter to him after mother's death: ‘My dear Akshay…'

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted the long letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Read More

Jacqueline Fernandez in sheer saree worth 54k paints the internet romantic red

Wedding season is upon us, which means it is time to revisit some note-worthy looks of our favourite best-dressed celebrities. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Traffic moves without restrictions in Kochi as Kerala repeals Sunday lockdown

Heat and dust over Bishop’s ‘narcotic jihad’ comment yet to settle in Kerala

Bhupendra Patel to be new Gujarat Chief Minister

TN boy dies by suicide before NEET, Stalin promises law for exemption from exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP