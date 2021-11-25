News updates from HT: Stalin seeks temporary air bubble with Singapore, Malaysia and all the latest news

Stalin seeks temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia for Tamil diaspora

Tamil Nadu chief MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging him to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to facilitate the movement of the Tamil diaspora with permanent residence of these countries. Read more

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Noida airport: Know about the air transit hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Jewar. Read more

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham's triple role is three headaches rolled up in one film

There's not even a single person that's talking in this film. Everyone is shouting, screaming and yelling at the top of their lungs, leaving your eardrums craving for some calm. Read more

'I feel that this guy will go on to have a really good career': Pathan names 'vital' cog for India in overseas Tests

Over the last couple of years, the Indian cricket team has not only succeeded in overseas conditions but have set a benchmark for other teams to follow. Read more

Amazon Prime subscription price to go up from December 14! New price here

Are you a subscriber of Amazon Prime or planning to take a subscription? If yes, here is an important update for you. The subscription price for Amazon Prime is going to increase in India from December 14, 2021. Read more

Blogger cooks Maggi with milk and chocolate sauce, tries it. Watch her reaction

Maggi, for many, is more than a food. It is an emotion. Hence, some of the videos that showcase fusion dishes made with the instant noodles leave people irked. Watch here

Anti Obesity Day: 5 obesity myths busted by an expert

There are certain things about obese individuals that people assume without verification. It is believed that they must be having wrong eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle or lazy attitude towards life. Read more

MG Motor India harnesses wind-solar hybrid energy to power its production plant

MG Motor India on Thursday has announced that becomes the first passenger car brand in the country to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy. Read more