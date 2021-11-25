Maintenance centre, integrated multimodel cargo hub: Here's more about Noida international airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Jewar. During his address at the venue, PM Modi said that after seven decades of India’s independence, Uttar Pradesh is finally getting what it deserves.

Hailing the double-engine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in state and the Centre, PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the “most connected region in the country.”

PM Modi said that the Noida International Airport will become the logistical gateway of north India, and will have direct connectivity to a dedicated freight corridor.

He added that infrastructure for BJP is not national politics but part of the national policy, and that it tries to ensure that projects are finished on time and do not get “stuck” or “hang” or “go astray".

Here are some key information about the Noida International Airport:

The airport will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh besides the ones in Kushinagar, Varanasi and Lucknow that are already functional in the state. Another airport is also going to be built in Ayodhya. The airport is being built by the Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) in close partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India. The project cost of the Jewar airport is ₹ 30,000 crore. The first phase of the project will cost ₹ 4,600 crore in which as many as two runways will be built over more than 1300 hectares. In the second phase, five runways and one maintenance centre will be developed over 5,800 hectares. The airport owing to its strategic location will cater to people in most north Indian states and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Aligarh, Agra, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, among others. The development of the Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by September 2024. The Jewar Airport will be the first of its kind to be build with the integrated multimodel cargo hub plan, which will help to save time of travel and also make logistical functioning more convenient. During his address, PM Modi said that the airport will speed up the process of exportation and also goods reaching foreign markets. The Noida International Airport will be located 72km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, and only 40km from Noida