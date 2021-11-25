'Ganna or Jinnah': Yogi Adityanath's jibe ahead of polls at Noida Airport inauguration

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday raked his 'Ganna versus Jinnah' plank as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport which will become Asia's biggest airport in the days to come, Yogi Adityanath said the Jewar is known for its exquisite sugarcane. "But some people replaced the sweetness with regular riots. Today, there are two options in front of the country -- whether the country will spread the sweetness of ganna or the hatred of Jinnah," the chief minister said sounding the poll bugle.

Yogi Adityanath's 'Ganna versus Jinnah' narrative dates back to 2018 when the chief minister came up with the coinage ahead of the Kairana bypolls. Ahead of the high-voltage Assembly election scheduled next year, Jinnah controversies have started surfacing in Uttar Pradesh again as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav commented, "Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle." The Jinnah comment stirred a row in the state which Akhilesh denied to withdraw.

The projected cost of Jewar airport is estimated at around ₹15,000- 20,000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of around ₹10,050 crore, the ministry said. The airport will house two passenger terminals while adding that Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million 10 passengers per year and Terminal 2 will have a capacity of 40 million passengers per year.

According to the civil aviation ministry, terminal 1 will be built in two stages - the first for 12 million passengers per year and the second with an additional capacity for 18 million passengers per year. This phase is scheduled to be completed by the year 2024. Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages - with a first stage capacity of 12 million passengers per year and a second stage capacity of 18 million passengers per year. The work at the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024.