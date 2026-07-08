Bhiwandi’s ‘Spider-Man’ uses his ‘power’ to responsibly help commuters cross waterlogged streets

Embodying the iconic line "with great power comes great responsibility," a man in a Spider-Man costume named Shadab transformed into a real-life superhero on the waterlogged streets of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Frustrated by municipal delays after heavy monsoon rains left the city flooded and traffic paralysed, he donned the costume to step into the chaos. A man dressed as Spider-Man in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. (X/@ANI)

Shadab took matters into his own hands by directing vehicles and clearing stagnant water to ease commuter distress. A video of his cinematic inspiration has drawn widespread attention, prompting many to praise him.

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“A local, Shadab, dressed as 'Spider-Man ', assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi,” ANI tweeted as they shared a video of Shadab in action.

While directing vehicles and helping commuters, he also high-fives some and shakes hands with a few, appreciating his gesture.

Why the effort? "I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI.