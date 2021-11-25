Blogger cooks Maggi with milk and chocolate sauce, tries it. Watch her reaction

Maggi, for many, is more than a food. It is an emotion. Hence, some of the videos that showcase fusion dishes made with the instant noodles leave people irked. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is Maggi made with milk and chocolate sauce. A video of a blogger cooking the dish was shared on Instagram and people are finding it hard to digest. What, however, has added on a touch of hilarity is the reaction of the woman after trying the dish she cooked.

The video is shared by food blogger Anjali Dhingra on her personal Instagram profile. “What’s a weird combination that shouldn’t taste good but does?” reads the caption. The caption may indicate that the dish she prepared tastes good but her reaction to trying it shows otherwise.

In the video, the blogger explains that she tried the dish after someone suggested her the recipe. Towards the end of the video, she also urges others not to try the dish as it doesn't taste good.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on November 15. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated varied comments.

“This is ridiculous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nooooooooooooo…stopp it,” expressed another. “Don’t do this please,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON