News updates from HT: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool's plea over Tripura violence today and all the latest news

TMC MPs protested outside the Union home ministry on Monday (ANI)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Tripura violence: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool Congress' plea today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day. Read more

Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Nov 23-26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24, and an orange alert warning, for November 25 and 26. Read more

'He isn't there I think': R Ashwin names 2 mega stars that are unlikely to be retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday hinted that neither him nor Shreyas Iyer will be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Read more

