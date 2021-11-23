Tripura violence: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool Congress' plea today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day. The contempt petition was filed by the TMC on Monday, and listed for hearing by the court today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC are at loggerheads in Tripura where the latter is attempting to set its foothold challenging the ruling government.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi, described the situation in Tripura under the Biplab Deb-led BJP government as "atrocious". She also wondered why the human rights commission was "not taking a note of the ongoing use of brute force" in the Northeastern state.

"There is no democracy in Tripura. Several murders have happened. Goons with weapons are getting inside police stations. I don't even remember how many people had to be brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital, having sustained injuries in Tripura," she said.

Referring to a Supreme Court directive to civic poll-bound Tripura, Banerjee said the order was being violated by the Biplab Deb government, and actions must be taken accordingly.

"Despite the Supreme Court's verdict, parties are being stopped from holding meetings and rallies. In Tripura, mockery was being made of the election process. If the government does not allow a political party to hold a meeting, then what will be the fate of the elections, I do not know," she said.

The Bengal chief minister said she plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raise the Tripura situation in the meeting.

The TMC supremo's comment drew a sharp retort from the BJP which urged her to stop post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"TMC leaders should be the last persons to talk about showing courtesy and violence. BJP workers are either rendered homeless or are murdered in Bengal every day," BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

"What are they doing in Tripura too is a badly scripted drama. We have not forgotten what they did with our national president J P Nadda ji during his visit to Bengal," he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

A total of 16 TMC MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy, arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the ministry of home affairs over the Tripura police incident.

Tensions in Tripura increased after incidents of violence in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.