News updates from HT: Surgeries hit at AIIMS Patna after doctors test Covid positive, and all the latest news

Surgeries hit at AIIMS Patna after docs test Covid positive

Elective surgeries have been practically put on hold at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 14 of the 30 resident doctors and medical student in its anesthesiology department have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last couple of days, said the dean of the institute. Read more…

Former RBI guv Urjit Patel appointed Beijing-based AIIB vice-president

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as the vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a multilateral development bank based in Beijing. Read more…

BJP questions Priyanka Gandhi's post after Punjab CM says he briefed her on PM's security breach

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday trained guns at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for being kept in the loop regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Punjab visit, raising questions on her post. Read more…

AAP announces 2nd list for Goa polls, says will lead political transformation

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its second list of ten candidates for the upcoming Goa polls, two days after the party announced its first list of 10 candidates. Read more…

India's IPL youngster shoots huge 'GOAT' warning to South Africa ahead of 3rd Test

Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli was forced to miss the second Test of the series against South Africa due to back spasms. In his absence, KL Rahul led the Indian team as the side faced a seven-wicket defeat in Johannesburg. Following the loss, Dravid said that he expects Kohli to be fit for the third and final Test in Newlands, which will also be a series decider. Read more…

Soha Ali Khan recalls ‘terrifying’ experience of working with Sharmila Tagore, reveals what she said for Rang De Basanti

Soha Ali Khan has recalled her experience of working with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and called it 'terrifying'. In a new interview, Soha has said that Sharmila's 'standards are very high'. She also revealed Sharmila's advice to her during Rang De Basanti. Read more…