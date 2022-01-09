Sambit Patra questions Priyanka Gandhi's post after Punjab CM says he briefed her on PM's security breach

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday trained guns at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for being kept in the loop regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Punjab visit, raising questions on her post.

Patra's remarks came a day after Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he had briefed Priyanka Gandhi "on whatever happened " during Modi's visit to the state on Wednesday.

“A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in loop regarding PM’s security? We firmly believe that the Gandhi family should come out clean on this,” news agency ANI quoted Sambit Patra as saying.

The Prime Minister was on his way to Ferozepur when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Following which, it was decided he should head back to Bathinda Airport.

Channi maintained that there was "no threat" to Modi during his visit to the state and that he was "completely safe" after the Union home ministry sought a report from the Punjab government on the security breach.

"I am again saying there was no threat to the PM here, it was not there, will not be there . He was completely safe. His security was around him. No one went near him, for one kilometre no one came near him...I had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhiji and I had briefed her on whatever happened here," he was quoted as telling ANI.