BJP enacting drama to escape low Ferozepur turnout: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party’s security lapse drama was an attempt to save itself from humiliation due to the poor turnout at Ferozepur rally and reap political benefits in other poll-bound states.

Sidhu said the Prime Minister (PM) is defaming Punjab and Punjabiyat by claiming that there was a threat to his life. “It is an attempt to save himself from humiliation. Because it must not have happened in history that the PM of a nation would have to address 500 people, where arrangements had been made for 70,000,” he said at a press conference at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, supporting his own government which is under fire for the unprecedented security breach. He was accompanied by Congress national spokesperson and media in-charge for Punjab elections Alka Lamba.

The PM’s cavalcade was stuck on a flyover on the Moga-Ferozepur highway for 15-20 minutes during his first visit to poll-bound Punjab in almost two years on Wednesday, as protesters blocked his route. The Union home ministry has promised action for the security breach, and the BJP has accused the Congress of conspiring to put the PM in harm’s way. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government has repeatedly denied any security lapse.

Accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics, Sidhu said their attempt to put the onus of the entire security on Punjab Police was not correct because there are 10,000 persons of the Special Protection Group (SPG), IB, RAW and other agencies who are involved in the PM’s security paraphernalia and the state police takes instructions from them. There was no plan for the PM to travel by road, how it was changed suddenly, he asked, stating that their (BJP’s) attempts to defame the state would not succeed.

The Congress leader said the BJP has no vote or support in Punjab, adding that this is why they are trying to defame the state, and fight elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states and reap political benefits. “Wherever the BJP does this drama, issues get sidetracked. Has anyone talked about unemployment, agriculture or future of the next generations for four days?” he asked. Sidhu added that all those seeking President’s rule in Punjab are parrots like former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who says what the BJP asks him to say.

Capt Amarinder has floated own party, Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the Congress and has entered into an electoral alliance with the BJP.