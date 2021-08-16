Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had called for celebrating August 16 as Khela Hobe Divas in Bengal following TMC’s victory in assembly polls. (AP Photo/Representative)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day

The Trinamool Congress is celebrating Khela Hobe Divas (Game on day) on Monday across West Bengal and a few other states including Tripura, following a call on July 21 by party chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s to mark August 16 as Khela Hobe Divas to promote sports. Read More

US forces fire in air to stop jostling Afghans at Kabul airport

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac desperate to leave the country a day after the Taliban takeover of the country. Read More

Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 25

Two more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Negulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Monday, taking the death toll to 25 on the sixth day of search and rescue operations, officials said. Read More

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna speaks on importance of chemistry in dressing room

In the past few months, there has been a major shift in the Borussia Dortmund dressing room. Read More

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

In today’s edition of incredible videos that may make you gasp in wonder, here is a clip of an encounter of a cruise team with a humpback whale in Australia. Shared on Instagram, the videos is an absolutely delight to watch. Read More

Auto companies aiming to import vehicles into India should invest here: Ola CEO

Just a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk demanded the customs duty on imported electric cars in India be reduced. Read More

Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur. Read More

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP