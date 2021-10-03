Home / India News / News updates from HT: TMC predicts big win for Mamata Banerjee despite low voter turnout and all the latest news
News updates from HT: TMC predicts big win for Mamata Banerjee despite low voter turnout and all the latest news

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC predicts big victory for Mamata Banerjee despite lower voter turnout

TMC leaders said hours before counting of votes on Sunday that Mamata Banerjee will win the bypoll by a higher margin than Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the seat in the March-April assembly elections. Read more

Madhya Pradesh records surge in dengue, viral fever cases among kids

Madhya Pradesh is seeing an increasing number of children suffering from dengue, pneumonia and viral fever being hospitalised, leading to a shortage in beds in paediatric wards in some places. Read more

'250 would have been closer to a par score': Dhoni's sarcasm after RR chase down 190 in 17.3 overs

"250 would've been closer to par, given the way they were going," Dhoni said sarcastically when Rajasthan Royals chased down the 190-run target in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in the bank. Read more

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and doctor Umar Riaz believes 'the intellect on the show will be higher this year’

In an interview conducted ahead of his entry inside the Bigg Boss house, Umar Riaz said that the intellect on the show will be higher this year. Umar is a qualified doctor. Read more

Malaika Arora's shimmery gown with leg-baring slit will make your heart skip a beat, see pics

Malaika Arora's recent red-carpet ensemble for the Grand Finale of Miss Diva Miss Universe India 2021 not only made our hearts skip a beat but also ramped up the glam quotient at the event. Read more

How a private plane helped Indra Nooyi as a mother

In the latest episode of On the Record, Indra Nooyi speaks to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury about how a private plane helped her as a mother. Watch

mamata banerjee trinamool congress dengue cases madhya pradesh indra nooyi
Sunday, October 03, 2021
