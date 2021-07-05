News updates from HT: Twitter failed to comply with IT rules, Centre tells Delhi HC and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Twitter has failed to comply with IT rules’: Centre tells Delhi high court

The faceoff between India and Twitter continued on Monday as the central government filed an affidavit in the Delhi high court, accusing the social media giant of failing to comply with the IT rules. Read more

'No one has any doubt about his ability': Laxman wants 21-year-old Indian batsman to play all six matches against SL

VVS Laxman has revealed his choice of opener for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Laxman has said that he wants Prithvi Shaw to open all six matches during India's tour of Sri Lanka. Read more

Malaika Arora is startled at first but obliges traffic cop's request for pic. Watch

Malaika Arora appeared to be taken aback by a traffic police officer who was taking a picture with her. In a video shared a paparazzo account on Monday, the actor was seen exiting her yoga class. Read more

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

From having simple decoration styles and themes to elaborate destination weddings, many trends of a wedding aren’t what they were even 20 years ago. Read more

‘BJP will get less than 100 seats in UP’: Sanjay Singh | On The Record

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh spoke about his meeting with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav. Singh said the meeting with Yadav was to discuss how “BJP used money power during the Zila Panchayat Chairperson polls”. Watch here

