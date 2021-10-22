News updates from HT: UK's daily Covid-19 count crosses 50,000 again and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: UK's daily count crosses 50,000 again, Boris govt says no to fresh curbs

On Thursday, the daily tally crossed the 50,000-mark with 52,009 people testing positive for the virus, the highest single-day increase since July 17. Read more

Major lapse in CM Yogi's security: Man enters auditorium with revolver, 4 cops suspended

The man was later taken out of the auditorium and had his identity ascertained. The role of a number of policemen has come under the lens. Read more

Mumbai: Cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks to reopen today

The reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres, and auditoriums in Mumbai are set to gradually bring the city's entertainment and cultural landscape back on track. Read more

'India can destroy Pakistan like a house of cards': Panesar names 4 game-changers from both sides ahead of T20 WC clash

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes India can hammer Pakistan in their upcoming T20 World Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday. Read more

Eternals actor Harish Patel tests Covid-19 positive, quarantined in US: 'Family was ready to attend LA premiere with me'

Indian actor Harish Patel was unable to join Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at the Eternals' Los Angeles premiere after testing Covid-19 positive. Read more