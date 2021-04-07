News updates from HT: Union health minister denies Covid-19 vaccine shoratage and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'No vaccine shortage, attempts by state govts to spread panic': Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday condemned what he called 'deplorable' attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and called them out for their 'irresponsible statements' in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

‘I’m just glad two teams went hard for me’: Maxwell explains why the ₹14.25 crore RCB contract didn't surprise him

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is eager to share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Anita Hassanandani lovingly rocks son Aaravv in her lap, asks: 'Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days?'

Actor Anita Hassanandani is enjoying every moment as a new mother. On Wednesday, she shared a cute video of herself, rocking her son Aaravv on her lap. Read more

This new malware spreads itself by automatically replying to your WhatsApp messages

A new application has appeared on the Google Play Store, which reportedly spreads itself via WhatsApp messages. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor sets Maldives on fire in blue Zara bralette, Stradivarius shorts

Raising the bar of fashion goals for beachwear this summer, Street Dancer 3D star Shraddha Kapoor set Maldives on fire with her sultry sunkissed pictures. Read more

Watch: Amit Shah eats at rickshaw puller's house; TMC defector's 'bhatija' jibe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in West Bengal's Domjur on Aprli 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Trinamool Congress rebel Rajib Banerjee from the seat. Watch here



