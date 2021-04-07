Anita Hassanandani lovingly rocks son Aaravv in her lap, asks: 'Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days?'

Actor Anita Hassanandani is enjoying every moment as a new mother. On Wednesday, she shared a cute video of herself, rocking her son Aaravv on her lap.

Sharing it, she wrote: "MyShonnniiiiyaaaaaa Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days? MyJaan MyBuoy Mylove @aaravvreddy." Little Aaravv is seen on his mother's lap as she gently pats and rocks him.

The post got love from her industry friends. Hina Khan dropped many red hearts emojis, while Sara Khan wrote "cutie". Popular character actor Neena Kulkarni wrote: "He’s started looking like you Ani️...a lil bit...oh how I wish I could come n hug both of you."

Her fans also wrote in; one said: "He is so adorable so cutie." Another said: "So cute baby." Many others simply wrote "cute" and added red heart emojis in the comments box.





Anita and her businessman husband Rohit welcomed her son in February. Unlike other stars who have had babies in the same period, the duo hasn't shied away from sharing pictures and videos of their little munchkin. In fact, the two have even created an independent Instagram account, just for Aaravv.

Anita once joked how she was ready for another baby. In an Instagram post, she had written: "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY* @ruchitakjainphotography Outfit @dramebaaz_by_rikita PR stylist @dinky_nirh Shoot stylist @mitsamby."

She had also mentioned how Rohit has been a hands-on dad to their son and had been sharing responsibilities with her. She had written in one of her posts: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

