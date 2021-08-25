News updates from HT: Union minister Narayan Rane gets fresh notice of summons and all the latest news

'Slap CM' row: Fresh notice to Rane; court says arrest justified, not custody

A day after being granted bail over “slapping the chief minister” remark, Union minister Narayan Rane received a fresh notice of summons from the Nashik police on Wednesday. An ANI report said the notice was sent to the senior BJP leader in connection with an FIR and Rane had been asked to appear at the police station on September 2. Read More

Learning to live with Covid? India may be entering endemic stage, says top doc

India might be entering the endemic stage of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday. The senior official said this particular stage will be marked by low or moderate levels of transmission, with no peak or exponential growth as witnessed during the second wave that had wreaked havoc in the country. Read More

India makes e-Visa must for Afghan nationals, all previous visas invalidated

The Centre on Wednesday said all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on an e-Visa owing to the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The government said that the introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa has streamlined the application process, thus it has been decided to make the e-Visa mandatory for all Afghan nationals coming to India. Read More

Former Afghan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat works as pizza delivery guy in Germany

A former minister in Afghanistan is working as a pizza delivery person in Germany. The photos of Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who worked as communications and technology minister in Afghanistan, were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter. Read More

Gauahar Khan kickstarts Maldives birthday trip with Zaid Darbar in ₹2.7k red mini dress

Indian model and actor Gauahar Khan escaped to the Maldives with her husband Zaid Darbar to ring in her 38th birthday. The couple took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos from the birthday trip. For her arrival in the island nation, Gauahar chose a pretty red dress and looked ready to have a blast. Read More

Here’s why doctors are saying viral ‘Milk Crate’ challenge is too dangerous to try

If you are someone who is a regular user of various social media platforms, then you may be aware that every now and then different viral challenges take over the platform. While some of them are fun and entertaining to try, a few can be quite dangerous. Case in point, the new trend called Milk Crate Challenge that is leaving people injured in some cases. Read More

The Family Man 2's Samantha Akkineni apologises for hurting sentiments, says 'lot of noise stopped' after show's release

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in The Family Man season 2, has apologised for 'hurting anyone's sentiments'. She added that after the release of the web series, 'a lot of the noise stopped'. Read More

Here's why Maruti Suzuki isn't thinking EVs for India just yet

Maruti Suzuki India may be the biggest player among the carmakers in the country, but it is not yet keen to join the electric vehicle race. At a time when the government is also pushing for EVs with offers of incentives, Maruti wants to play the wait-and-watch game. Read More