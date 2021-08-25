Here’s why doctors are saying viral ‘Milk Crate’ challenge is too dangerous to try

If you are someone who is a regular user of various social media platforms, then you may be aware that every now and then different viral challenges take over the platform. While some of them are fun and entertaining to try, a few can be quite dangerous. Case in point, the new trend called Milk Crate Challenge that is leaving people injured in some cases.

In this trend, participants stack milk crates like a staircase and try to climb them. Videos of people attempting this challenge can be seen falling down while trying to climb the crates.

"You can open up a textbook, and all injuries are on the table," said Dr. Rajwinder Deu, a professor of orthopedic surgery at John Hopkins University, to USA Today about the challenge. He added that the trend puts a participant at the risk of injuring everything, from their head to toes.

The trend originally emerged on TikTok and has now spread across different social media platforms, especially Twitter and Instagram. People are also sharing various videos of themselves trying out the #MilkCrateChallenge. The videos shared under this challenge have, however, gathered tons of views and likes.

Take a look at one such post to see what the challenge is all about:

People doing this like they have the best health insurance... #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/rvHEObBjKC — The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 22, 2021

Mark Ruffalo who plays the role of The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also jokingly wrote why he won’t try the challenge:

BREAKING: Hulk refuses to take the #MilkCrateChallenge because of his hatred of stairs. pic.twitter.com/8fOXtwIrtb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 23, 2021

What are your thoughts on the Milk Crate Challenge?

