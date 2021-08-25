Gauahar Khan kickstarts Maldives birthday trip with Zaid Darbar in 2.7k red mini dress

Indian model and actor Gauahar Khan escaped to the Maldives with her husband Zaid Darbar to ring in her 38th birthday. The couple took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos from the birthday trip. For her arrival in the island nation, Gauahar chose a pretty red dress and looked ready to have a blast.

Gauahar posted the photos on her Instagram account and said she always wanted to visit the Maldives after her marriage. "Have arrived Alhamdulillah. #Maldives A place I always only wanted to visit when I'm married," she wrote.

Gauahar chose a crimson red patterned mini dress for her arrival in the island nation. The dress is from the shelves of the label Style Island and costs less than ₹3k. Scroll down to see photos from Gauahar's holiday album.

Gauahar Khan painted the Maldives a romantic red in her hot and comfy crimson number. The dress featured a fit and flare detail and balloon sleeves, which are all the rage this season. Additionally, the V-neckline, smocked pattern, gathered cuffs, and bodice added depth to this simple number.

If you wish to include Gauahar's dress in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The dress is available on the label's website and is worth ₹2,699.

Gauahar Khan's dress

Gauahar wore the outfit with gold strappy sandals, sunglasses, silver ear studs and stacked bracelets. She tied her locks in a sleek bun and chose minimal make-up to complete the holiday look.

Meanwhile, Zaid also posted a video of him and Gauahar arriving at the Maldives. He captioned it, "Sea Plane, Salty sea, Sun dance! Welcome #Maldives." The video begins with the couple sitting in an airplane, then the scene shifts to them receiving a warm welcome at their resort. Watch it here:

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. Zaid had first seen her in July last year at a supermarket, reports said. However, she didn't pay any attention to him despite his multiple attempts to make her notice him.

