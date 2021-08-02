Gauahar Khan looks breathtaking in 43k chanderi kalidaar kurta, sharara

A fad trend in the 60s, sharara style is the most trending ethnic outfit this season as they are pretty, stylish and super-comfy and Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan just raised the bar of fashion goals with her breathtaking look in a chanderi kalidaar sharara set. Roping in the charm of the bygone era, Gauahar mades us fall in love with traditional wear as she dolled up for a virtual live event in a teal ombre chanderi kalidaar kurta, sharara and chunni that sported ravishing resham aari mirror embroidery all over.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a slew of pictures where she could be seen putting her sartorial foot forward and slaying the Indian style game. The pictures featured the actor donning the chanderi kalidaar kurta, teamed with a weave chanderi sharara and a chanderi chunni or dupatta.

The long teal kurta came with full sleeves and frock style with resham aari mirror embroidery giving it a heavy luxurious look. The plain off-white dupatta too carried this resham aari mirror embroidery running along the borders.

Completing her attire with a pair of silver heels, Gauahar pulled back her sleek side-parted tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings from Ethnic Andaz, finger rings and a set of silver bangles. Wearing a dab of rust lipstick shade that matched her eye shadow tint, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Gauahar captioned the pictures, “All things Virtual . Even live events . #alhamdulillahforeverything❤️ #Host (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Heena Kochhar’s eponymous label based in New Delhi that boasts of specialising in textiles such as chanderis, handlooms, Benarsi zari, mullmulls, ajrakh prints, shibori and tie dye, gota and dori embroideries and ari work. The sharara set originally costs ₹43,000 on the designer website.

Gauahar Khan's sharara set from Heena Kochhar(heenakochhar.com)

Gauahar Khan undoubtedly looked like the queen of prints and we can’t wait to recreate this look on our next ethnic outing. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter