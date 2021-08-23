Gauahar Khan opts for full-body workout on birthday, skips rope at 6am

When not slaying the fashion game, Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan is busy encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle and her birthday this Monday is no different. Despite celebrating her birthday till 2 in the night, Gauahar was seen raising the bar of fitness goals a notch higher next morning by jumping rope aka skipping at 6am on Monday to build up her health level and get a high-intensity workout.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared a plethora of birthday wishes from her friends, one of whom shared a video that gave a glimpse of her intense morning exercise session. Donning a casual half sleeves black T-shirt paired with black trousers and hair pulled back into a ponytail, Gauahar opted for a no-nonsense athleisure look which she completed with a pair of white socks and a pair of spotless white sneakers that lay on a side.

Standing on a Yoga mat spread out in a driveway, Gauahar was seen showing amazing coordination skills while skipping the rope as a new borning broke through. The video was captioned, “@gauaharkhan Happiest Birthday! She was celebrating her birthday last night till 2:00am! This Girl = (fire and hands raised emojis) This morning 6:15am! (sic)” and that is all the fitness motivation we need this Monday.

Jumping on the skipping rope, Gauahar showed amazing coordination as she got her cardio done under the sky and inspired us for a full-body workout. Even if you do not want to go to the gym, aim for a healthier lifestyle by skipping on a rope at home as the cardio exercise burns many calories in a short time and is the ultimate full body workout.

Gauahar Khan's skipping rope exercise on birthday(Instagram/gauaharkhan)





Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter