Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: UP minister calls for narco test for Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: UP minister calls for narco test for Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP minister suggests narco test for Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday suggested a narco test for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for glorifying Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Read more.

'Wankhede's private army': Minister reacts to BJP's 'twist' given to Aryan case

The drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan took a new turn on Saturday as BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya addressed a press conference and linked Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh with the case. Read more.

Sameer Wankhede not completely out of picture, will assist in Aryan Khan case

A day after a special investigation team of Delhi took over six cases, including Aryan Khan case, from the Mumbai zone unit, new investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said Sameer Wankhede's assistance will be taken in all the six cases as he is the director of the Mumbai unit. Read more.

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi shares Rahul Gandhi's old photo for Bhai Dooj wish, Rahul reacts

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi shared a throwback photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and said Rahul Gandhi's fight for the truth makes her proud and happy. Read more.

Virat Kohli on having Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika by his side on birthday: 'That's celebration enough for me'

Anushka Sharma's cricketer husband Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday. Read more.

Watch what Scotland did in India dressing room after T20 WC match

India registered a thumping 8-wicket win against Scotland in the T20 World Cup Super 12. Watch here.

‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again but if New Zealand lose, questions will rise’: Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants India to reach the final so that the Babar Azam-led side can once again get the better of them and win the T20 World Cup 2021 title. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar: Suspected consumption of spurious liquor kills 4

'Wankhede's private army': Minister reacts to BJP's 'twist' given to Aryan case

UP minister suggests narco test for Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark

10 dead, 7 injured as fire breaks out in Maharashtra hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP