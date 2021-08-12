News updates from HT: US conducts impact trial test on nuclear carrier and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US conducts impact trial test on nuclear carrier, sends message to China: Report

During the shock trial testing 40,000 pounds of ordnance is detonated in the water near the hull to test the ship as well as its system. Success in the test will indicate no major injuries, no fires and no flooding. The amount of ordnance used is equivalent to a 3.9-magnitude earthquake. Read more here.

Janhvi Kapoor asked Sridevi the spelling of her name, she spelt it wrong too. Check out hilarious story

Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how her mother, late actor Sridevi once misspelled her name and it stuck with her for eight years. Read more here.

‘Will win gold in Paris’: Lovlina Borgohain tells Assam amid tumultuous welcome

A cash reward of ₹1 crore, a scholarship of ₹1 lakh per month till Paris Olympics to help with her preparations, an offer of the post of deputy superintendent of police with Assam Police, a street in Guwahati named after her and a sports complex at her home constituency Sarupathar were the gifts announced for her by the Assam government. Read more here.

Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury condo in Mumbai for ₹45 crore

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai for ₹45 crore. The actor would have been neighbours with Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. Read more here.

No vaccine to provide protection indefinitely, everyone will need booster shots: Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci said researchers are collecting data to determine when the protection for vaccinated groups will go below a “critical level.” Read more here.

Watch: PM Modi releases ₹1,600 crore for women self-help groups

