News updates from HT: US demonising China to build national purpose, says Chinese diplomat and all the latest news

US demonising China to build national purpose: Chinese diplomat

A top Chinese diplomat on Monday took a combative tone during rare face-to-face talks with a US counterpart, saying Washington’s strategy of confrontation and cooperation with Beijing was a thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China. Read more

Pegasus: West Bengal becomes first state to order probe

West Bengal has ordered an inquiry into the Pegasus snooping row that has rocked the nation since July 18, becoming the first state to do so, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Read more

Manish Tewari claims govt discussing increasing Lok Sabha strength to 1,000

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is holding "serious discussion" to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 1,000. He added that a decision is exected before the 2024 General Elections. Read more

India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka: Question looms over Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav’s availability

Just like the ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India began the T20I series with an emphatic win on Sunday. The visitors showcased a decent performance with the bat but their bowling was outstanding. The pacers led the attack and were brilliantly backed by the spinners. Read more

Revolt Motor to replace RV300 electric bike with lower-priced RV1 model

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors will launch a new electric bike model in the country that will eventually replace its RV 300 e-bike model, promoter Anjali Rattan told PTI. The new RV1 electric motorcycle will be priced lower than the EV maker's existing models and is expected to go into production from January next year. Read more

Sara Ali Khan unleashes her ‘laal kamaal’ in red bralette-style blouse, lehenga

Be it chikankari kurtas on casual outings or velvet Indian wears on festive occasions, Sara Ali Khan knows how to spruce up ethnic looks with jhumkas, chokers and juttis and her traditional wardrobe is steal-worthy for all the millennials out there who have their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Read more

Why Tokyo 2020 was a dream come true for India's 1st Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi

India’s first-ever Sabre Fencer to compete in Olympics, CA Bhavani Devi spoke to Hindustan Times’ Avishek Roy as her journey in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end. Watch here

