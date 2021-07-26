Sara Ali Khan unleashes her ‘laal kamaal’ in red bralette-style blouse, lehenga

Be it chikankari kurtas on casual outings or velvet Indian wears on festive occasions, Sara Ali Khan knows how to spruce up ethnic looks with jhumkas, chokers and juttis and her traditional wardrobe is steal-worthy for all the millennials out there who have their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Continuing to rock ethnic looks daily after Eid-ul-Adha 2021, Sara was seen unleashing her “laal kamaal” recently in a sexy red lehenga choli as she dolled up for an advertorial shoot and served some major style inspiration for the millennial fashion freaks.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood diva shared two pictures which made us bookmark her latest Indian wear look to slay at our next traditional outing as we take fashion cues from her. The pictures featured the actor donning a red bralette-style blouse that sported heavy sequins work all over and came with a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph.

Sara teamed it with a similar work red lehenga and completed her attire with a sheer red net dupatta which too carried the sequins work along the borders and tiny red sequins spread all over. Accessorising her look with a silver finger ring, a silver statement necklace and a pair of silver earrings with diamonds studded, Sara pulled back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to let her ravishing ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Sara amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, red tint eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Flaunting her washboard abs in the sultry outfit, Sara struck elegant poses for the camera and we are in awe.

Sara Ali Khan was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

