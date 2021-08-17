Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level

The US has eased travel advisory for India to its second-lowest level of “exercise increased caution” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a “moderate level of Covid-19.” Read More

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken, gets US support for evacuation

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to US secretary of state Antony Blinken from New York today to seek American assistance in getting Indians evacuated from Kabul. Read More

Kabul's situation better under Taliban than it was under Ghani: Russia

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has praised the Taliban's conduct describing their approach as "good, positive and business-like" and said the hardline Islamist group had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. Read More

Four-pronged pace attacks keeps India soaring in Lord's Test

India’s decision to go in with four fast bowlers, risking uncomplimentary memes of having the longest possible tail, proved right in the end as their seamers hunted in a pack to clinch a famous Test win at Lord’s. Read More

Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a ball, see pics

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and their other family members came together for newlywed Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party on Monday night. Read More

If looks could kill: Madhuri Dixit in pre-draped turquoise blue saree glams up Dance Deewane 3 stage

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene never fails to make a mark with her sartorial choices, be it in a concept saree, lehenga or a bespoke suit set. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan eam s jaishankar
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP