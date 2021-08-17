If looks could kill: Madhuri Dixit in pre-draped turquoise blue saree glams up Dance Deewane 3 stage

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene never fails to make a mark with her sartorial choices, be it in a concept saree, lehenga or a bespoke suit set. The actor is currently a judge on the TV show Dance Deewane 3, and for each episode, she makes our hearts skip a beat with her elegance in different traditional silhouettes. For her latest appearance on the sets of the dance reality show, Madhuri draped herself in a turquoise blue concept saree.

Madhuri took to Instagram to share several pictures from a photoshoot, giving a glimpse of her OOTD (outfit of the day) for an episode of Dance Deewane 3. She captioned the post, "I decide my vibe," and for this look, she decided for royalty.

Madhuri wore a pre-draped concept saree from the shelves of designer Punit Balana's designer label. The saree came in a turquoise blue colour and was replete with bespoke embroidery. Read on to know more about it.

ALSO READ: Madhuri in ₹2 lakh futuristic-traditional lehenga is back in action and how

Madhuri's concept saree featured a slit on the front and pre-draped pleats and pallu. The six yards came together with an embroidered fabric belt adorned in colourful details. The pinstriped saree, decorated with floral patterns in red, yellow and orange shades, had a patti border on the pallu.

Madhuri teamed the saree with a sleeveless turquoise blue blouse embroidered with matching floral handiwork all over. The blouse featured a scooped neckline. She completed her look with stacked silver and gold bangles, rings, earrings, a choker necklace, and strappy silver pumps.

Open locks styled in soft waves, glossy nude pink lips, blue eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, on-fleek eyebrows, shimmery eye shadow, and sharp contour completed the glam.

What do you think of Madhuri's traditional yet modern look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter