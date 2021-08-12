Madhuri Dixit in 2 lakh futuristic-traditional lehenga is back in action and how

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is back in action and how. The actor, who is currently acting as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane, arrived back on the sets of the TV show and revealed her look for the day today. Madhuri mixed modern elements with traditional silhouettes and chose an emerald green structured lehenga set.

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood shared the pictures of her ethereal look with the caption, "Back in action #DD3 #LookForTheDay." Her ensemble is from the shelves of ace-designer Amit Aggarwal, known for his futuristic fashion and timeless couture pieces.

Madhuri's couture lehenga comes at a whopping cost that is less than ₹2 lakh. Read on to know how she accessorised the ensemble.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit in sequinned lehenga set shines brighter than a diamond, see pics

Madhuri wore a plissé flowy lehenga paired with a metallic hand-embroidered moulded lace blouse adorned with a drape. The tulle lehenga came in a pastel green shade, decorated with deep emerald green and silver lace. The sheen added to the beauty of the structured piece.

The blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline, cut-out details on the hem and sleeveless straps. The drape, which acted as a fuss-free dupatta to Madhuri's look, was also replete with hand-embroidered silver and emerald green moulded lace.

Madhuri wore the lehenga with stacked bangles, statement rings and chandelier-drop earrings matching the hue of the futuristic-traditional piece. Her tresses were tied in a messy top bun.

Glowing skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, nude lip shade, soft smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek eyebrows rounded off the glam.

Keen on finding the price of Madhuri's lehenga set? Well, we have the details for you. The lehenga is from Amit Aggarwal's Euphor collection and is available on his website for ₹1,95,000.

Madhuri Dixit's lehenga.(amitaggarwal.com)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be making a debut in the digital world with the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter