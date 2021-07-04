Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

News updates from HT: US gears up for Fourth of July celebrations and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:04 AM IST
US Air Force veteran from Chicago, stands during an Independence Day music festival.(AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fourth of July: With fireworks and parades, US celebrates Independence Day today

Independence Day -- known colloquially as the Fourth of July -- is celebrated in the United States on July 4 annually to mark the Declaration of Independence signifying the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British rule back in the 18th century. Read More

Pushkar Singh Dhami: From student politics to the top post in Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been chosen for the top job in Uttarakhand after two chief ministers were replaced less than a year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Read More

Complaint filed against Twitter India, MD Manish Maheshwari for 'spreading communal hatred'

Microblogging website Twitter, which is already facing problems in India over various issues, is now in fresh trouble. Read More

'It's insulting for players already in team': Kapil Dev not in favour of additions in India squad for England Tests

Former all-rounder Kapil Dev is against the addition of any further openers in India's Test squad for the five-match series against England with the World Cup winning captain claiming there is no need to look beyond the pool of 20 players who are currently in the UK. Read More

RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, defended Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao against trolls after they announced their divorce on Saturday. Aamir and Kiran, who were married for 15 years, will co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan together. Read More

Priyanka Chopra in 70k shirt and pants is all about the flirty floral prints

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a name for herself globally with her jaw-dropping sartorial choices. Read More

