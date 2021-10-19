Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: VHP to protest in Delhi tomorrow over attacks in Bangladesh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Amid unrest in Bangladesh due to attacks on minority communities in the country, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will stage a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday.(HT File)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

‘Burn effigy of jihadist terrorism’: Hindu Parishad to stage protest in Delhi tomorrow over Bangladesh attacks

Amid unrest in Bangladesh due to attacks on minority communities in the country, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will stage a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday. Read More

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a 50 crore defamation suit against actor Sherlyn Chopra, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Read More

Pakistan claim about blocking submarine questioned by India

The Pakistan Navy’s claim of blocking an Indian submarine from entering the country’s territorial waters was questioned on Tuesday by the Indian side. Read More

Yoga for osteoporosis: 5 yoga poses to strengthen your bones

There are many health perks of practicing yoga every day that even scientific studies vouch for. Read More

'Like he was facing the bowling machine': Butt lauds IND batter's show against ENG, says 'don't disturb opening' combo

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli-led India had an extremely prosperous outing against England in their first T20 World Cup warm-up game as they romped home to a seven-wicket win in Dubai. Read More

Kumail Nanjiani wears sherwani at Eternals premiere, reveals its Pakistani connection

Kumail Nanjiani left fans back home impressed when he stepped on the red carpet at the Eternals premiere wearing a sherwani. Read More

 

Topics
