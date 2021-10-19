Kumail Nanjiani wears sherwani at Eternals premiere, reveals its Pakistani connection

Kumail Nanjiani left fans back home impressed when he stepped on the red carpet at the Eternals premiere wearing a sherwani. The Pakistani-American actor, who plays a Bollywood star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, opted for a purple and gold sherwani.

While the look has garnered love from fans on social media, Kumail revealed the three reasons behind his choice of a sherwani and how his mother helped him get through to the right person.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kumail said, “I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the US. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan.”

His stylist Jeanne Yang the approached House of Umar Sayeed, a designer based in Pakistan's Karachi, and briefed them about his look in the Marvel film. Kumail said that he wanted his red carpet outfit to be similar to the colours and appearances of his costume in the movie.

"They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments,” his stylist said.

“It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film. It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe," Jeanne added.

In the film, Kumail plays Kingo, a Bollywood actor. He also features in a dance sequence, a glimpse of which has been seen in the trailers.