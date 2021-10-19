Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against actor Sherlyn Chopra, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The couple have also asked for a 'public apology' from Chopra.

This defamation suit comes days after Chopra lodged a complaint against Shetty and Kundra on October 14 for alleged sexual harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

"I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation." she told reporters outside Juhu police station.

Chopra further claimed that on March 27, 2019, Kundra visited her house and sexually assaulted her, ANI had reported.

Live Law reported that the defamation notice sent to Chopra claims that her allegations against Shetty and her husband are "concocted, false, frivolous and baseless…made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money". The notice also claims that these allegations are Chopra’s attempts to absolve herself from the ongoing investigation against her.

Shetty and Kundra through their lawyer have also accused Chopra of passing “lewd remarks” against them on social media and to the press. They have also alleged that Shetty’s name was dragged into the matter to “gain TRP attention” and “create unwanted controversy”.

The notice also mentions a phone call between Shetty and Chopra on April 20, when the former enquired about the allegations and the former reportedly said they were baseless and made at the behest of her lawyer, reported Live Law.

Kundra and Chopra are both involved in an ongoing investigation for their alleged involvement in streaming of pornographic content on an app. Mumbai Police has accused Kundra of being the ‘main facilitator’ in the case and alleged that he along with other accused, exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.

Kundra, who is out on bail, has denied these charges, and Shetty while reaffirming her trust in police and judiciary has claimed that she was not aware of what Kundra did for work since she was too busy with her own.