News updates from HT: Vikram Misri appointed new deputy NSA, and all the latest news

Vikram Misri is new deputy NSA

China expert and former Indian envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri was today appointed deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat. Misri, a 1989 batch IFS officer, will come in place of Pankaj Saran who demits office on December 31, 2021. Read more…

Mother Teresa's charity denies bank account freeze after Mamata blames Centre

The Missionaries of Charity on Monday said the Union home ministry has not ordered a freeze on any of its bank accounts after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the same. Read more…

Only Covaxin for young adults, 39-week gap for precaution doses of 60+ & healthcare workers

As the country expands its vaccination programme against Covid-19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday issued a fresh set of guidelines on the registration and inoculation drive that will cover children between 15 and 18 years of age, besides administration of ‘precaution doses’ for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities. Read more…

Uttarakhand government announces night curfew amid Omicron threat

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced night curfew across the state, in view of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The decision comes days after neighbouring Uttar Pradesh announced similar curbs to check the spread of the infection. Read more…

'Pollock handed me the ball and I felt paralysed': Former South Africa pacer recalls bowling to Tendulkar on Test debut

As everyone waited for the weather to clear on Day 2 of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park, the broadcasters aired one of the most special innings played by an India batter in South Africa, Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Test century that the former India batter scored at this very ground all the way back in 2010. Read more…

Mrunal Thakur was considered for Anushka Sharma’s role in Sultan, says Salman Khan: ‘She did not look like a wrestler’

The star cast of the upcoming film Jersey - Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur- appeared on the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired on Sunday. It was here that host Salman Khan revealed a hitherto unknown fact- that at one point, Mrunal was set to begin her Bollywood journey opposite him. Read more…