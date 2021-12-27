Vikram Misri is new deputy NSA

China expert and former Indian envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri was today appointed deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat. Misri, a 1989 batch IFS officer, will come in place of Pankaj Saran who demits office on December 31, 2021. Saran was a former envoy to Russia. While Vikram Misri joins the NSCS, Pradeep Kumar Rawat has taken over as India's envoy to China.

Misri has worked in the prime minister's office before and is well versed with the strategic environment in Indo Pacific.

Vikram Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

