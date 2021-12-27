Home / India News / Vikram Misri is new deputy NSA
Vikram Misri is new deputy NSA

  • While Vikram Misri joins the national security council secretariat, Pradeep Rawat has taken over as India's envoy to China.
Vikram Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.(Twitter / @VikramMisri)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 06:36 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

China expert and former Indian envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri was today appointed deputy national security adviser in the national security council secretariat. Misri, a 1989 batch IFS officer, will come in place of Pankaj Saran who demits office on December 31, 2021. Saran was a former envoy to Russia. While Vikram Misri joins the NSCS, Pradeep Kumar Rawat has taken over as India's envoy to China.

Misri has worked in the prime minister's office before and is well versed with the strategic environment in Indo Pacific.

Vikram Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval. 

The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar.

    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011 Hatchette) and Himalayan Face-off : Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Indian Defence and Strategic Analyses (IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Monday, December 27, 2021
