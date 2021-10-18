News updates from HT: WHO says it 'cannot cut corners' for Covaxin's emergency use listing and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Cannot cut corners': WHO says awaiting additional information on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it cannot cut corners to recommend Covaxin’s inclusion in the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for vaccination against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

‘Will continue to put forth our views till Teni resigns’: Tikait on ‘Rail Roko’ agitation

Following the completion of the six-hour ‘rail roko’ agitation across India, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the movement was “fine” and that farmer unions will plan their “further strategy.” Read More

Taliban committing ‘widespread violations’ against Afghan women, girls in Herat, claims Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused hardline Islamist group Taliban of causing “widespread and serious human rights violations against women and girls” in the Afghan province of Herat. Read More

'Things have changed after the IPL': Kohli names India's opening pair for T20 World Cup, reveals where he will bat

What will India's top order look like is one of the biggest questions heading into the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma was the only certainty at the top, with the major toss up being between captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Read More

Vicky Kaushal reveals his first reaction to engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif, why he did not comment then

Vicky Kaushal said that he did not have the ‘mental space’ to deal with recent reports claiming that he secretly got engaged to his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif in a roka ceremony. Read More

