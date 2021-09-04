News updates from HT: Why Bhabanipur by-polls are important for Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bhabanipur by-polls announced. Why is it crucial for Mamata Banerjee? 10 points

The Election Commission announced on Saturday it will hold by-polls in three assembly constituencies of West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur seat where chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee intends to contest, and one seat in Odisha on September 30. Read more

Supertech says towers built as per law, to file review petition against SC order

Supertech Ltd chairman RK Arora said on Saturday they will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order to demolish the company's two 40-storey residential towers in Noida as he stressed that the buildings were constructed according to the law and with approval of the competent authority. Read more

BSF opens fire on drone at border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire upon a drone flying into Indian territory along the border with Pakistan near Rajoke village of Bhikhiwind sub division early on Saturday. Read more

US: Biden's plans to start delivery of Covid booster shots face complications

President Joe Biden's plan to start delivery of booster shots by September 20 for most Americans who received Covid-19 vaccines is facing complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Read more

Woman’s scream makes neighbours call cops. She yelled after seeing a spider

A Facebook post involving a woman’s scram, a few cops, and a spider has now left people chuckling. There is a chance that the story will tickle your funny bone too. And if you’re someone who has arachnophobia, then chances are you will relate to the share too. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat clinches gold medal in men's singles (SL3) badminton event

Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat added to India's medal rush by winning the gold medal in the men's singles (SL3) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14,21-17 to win the final in Japan. Read more

This new WhatsApp Web feature will change your app life forever; check it out

WhatsApp Web will soon get this great new feature and change the way you react on the app with your family, friends and colleagues forever. The company is working on a new WhatsApp Web feature for its apps on Android and iOS. Read more

Shang-Chi day 1 box office: Marvel film mints ₹3.25 cr, beats BellBottom's opening day collection

Marvel Studios made a comeback in India with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home released. The film, released on Friday, has collected ₹3.25 crore net on its first day despite theatres in Maharashtra remaining shut. Read more

Made-in-India Ola Electric S1 scooter to be shipped to US from early 2022

Ola Electric S1 scooter has created quite a buzz in the Indian automobile market but the company is also focusing on making its presence known in global markets. Read more