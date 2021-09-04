Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF opens fire on drone at border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Personnel of the BSF’s 103 Battalion heard a humming and buzzing sound in the air near Rajoke border out post (BoP) in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district at 2am on Saturday and opened fire. (Representational photo/HT)
Personnel of the BSF’s 103 Battalion heard a humming and buzzing sound in the air near Rajoke border out post (BoP) in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district at 2am on Saturday and opened fire. (Representational photo/HT)
chandigarh news

BSF opens fire on drone at border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Rajoke was the village where police recovered arms and ammunition being smuggled from Pakistan with the help of drones in 2019
READ FULL STORY
By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 04:09 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire upon a drone flying into Indian territory along the border with Pakistan near Rajoke village of Bhikhiwind sub division early on Saturday.

Also read: China with Pak support has advantage in Taliban ruled Afghanistan

In a release, the BSF said that alert personnel of the 103 Battalion heard a humming and buzzing sound in the air near Rajoke border out post (BoP) at 2am. They fired towards the flying object though a search of the area did not yield anything suspicious.

Rajoke was in the news in 2019 when Punjab Police found for the first time that drones were being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms and ammunition through the BoP.

KZF module busted, four held

Police busted a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module in September 2019 with the arrest of four persons. Five AK-47 rifles along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four China-made pistols along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition, nine hand-grenades, five satellite phones along with ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and 10 lakh in fake currency were recovered from the accused.

The border state of Punjab is already on high alert after a tiffin box bomb, packed with over 2kg of RDX, was recovered from a village in Amritsar that was allegedly dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.