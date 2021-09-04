Woman’s scream makes neighbours call cops. She yelled after seeing a spider

A Facebook post involving a woman’s scram, a few cops, and a spider has now left people chuckling. There is a chance that the story will tickle your funny bone too. And if you’re someone who has arachnophobia, then chances are you will relate to the share too.

The post is shared by a Facebook user Hollie Hunter. “Anyone else screaming that bad last night about a spider crawling under their bed and a moth in their room that their neighbours phoned the police…who turned up in two riot vans and ended up lifting your bed to find the spider? NAH JUST ME THEN? Never been so mortified in my whole life, soooo glad they saw the funny side and disposed of said spider. Think it’s time to seek help for my phobias,” she wrote. Her post is complete with a few images and videos.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted, the Facebook share has gathered more than 21,000 shares and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“OMG! This is hilarious,” wrote a Facebook user. While replying, Hunter answered, “It is wild” along with laughing out loud emoticons. “That Is Class!!@! Go go Holliebobs. Brilliant. You do know that this will now be used as a training scenario for the riot police. Hahahaha. Made my morning,” shared another. “Aww Paul I’m just glad they saw the funny,” Hunter shared in reply. “Omg!! That is priceless” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

