Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: China's Xi Jinping urges for mutual recognition of Covid vaccines and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: China's Xi Jinping urges for mutual recognition of Covid vaccines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on WHO's emergency use list

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) based on the emergency use listing of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the state media reported. Read more.

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several Kerala districts amid incessant rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala for the next four days amid widespread rainfall in the region. Read more.

'I think he is from a Scheduled Caste': Wankhede gets support from SC Commission

After meeting Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder said he thinks Sameer Wankhede indeed belongs to the Scheduled Caste. Read more.

RELATED STORIES

When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up again. The latest split comes after her mother, reality show star Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of getting violent with her and even filed an official complaint against him. Read more.

'I could also have bowled 1 or 2 overs': Kohli addresses need for 6th bowler; gives status update on Hardik's bowling

Team India captain Virat Kohli has admitted to the need of having a sixth bowling option in the side for the ongoing T20 World Cup after questions over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness continue to soar. Read more.

Diwali 2021: Diet tips to follow if you are planning to go for late night dinner

Diwali is just round the corner and if we plan to soak in the spirit of the festivities, all the healthy eating goes for a toss even with best of our efforts. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two army personnel killed in blast along LoC in Rajouri

Specially made candelabra to bronze plaque: PM Modi, Pope Francis exchange gifts

Voting ends in bypolls across 13 states, 1 UT; high turnout recorded

Aryan Khan case timeline: From October 3-30, what happened in 28 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP