Orange, yellow alerts issued for several Kerala districts amid incessant rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala for the next four days amid widespread rainfall in the region. The Met department has predicted heavy to heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for the next three days and in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki for the next four. Yellow alerts have been issued for districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

“Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 30th October to 2nd November 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 3rd October,” the IMD said.

Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing incessant rainfall that has caused widespread destruction and damaged some portions of the national highway after huge boulders fell down, according to news agencies. In the Punalur-Thenmala region, rainwater entered several houses while three vehicles were washed away in the overnight heavy rains and flooding.

On Thursday, the weather department said a low-pressure area lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and the associated cyclonic circulation were likely to cause isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe between October 28-November 1, 2021. The IMD said thunderstorms and lightning were very likely over Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, torrential rains in Kerala triggered flash floods and landslides leading to loss of lives and destruction.

