News updates from HT: Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine for teens to be out by August and all the latest news

Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine for children above 12 years could be out in August

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman Dr NK Arora on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccine developed for children above the age of 12 years by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will be available by August. Read more here.

Shafali Verma leaves behind Mandhana, Ishant and Pant to make India record on ODI debut

The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across all format, making her the fifth-youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Read more here.

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts. Watch viral clip

The video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman shows the kid singing Bohemian Rhapsody. Her adorable performance is bound to leave you with a smile.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Specs comparison

Skoda Kushaq is available in petrol engine options only, compared to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos that are available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Read more here.

Ankita Lokhande slams Bigg Boss 15 rumours: 'People have been quick to send their hatred'

Ankita Lokhande has dismissed rumours of her Bigg Boss 15 participation. The actor issued a clarification on Instagram. Read more here.

Neena Gupta on practising Yoga pose Ardha Matsyendrasana: 'Koshish jari hai'

From stellar acting skills to now an author with her recently released biography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, Neena Gupta is now foraying into laying fitness goals and we are inspired by her energy in her latest workout video. Read more here.

Watch: Rajnath Singh meets army veterans in Ladakh during 3-day visit