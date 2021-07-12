News updates from HT: Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine for kids may not be available soon and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids may take more time for approval

A vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for children that is being developed by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila may not be available soon as emergency approval from the country’s top drug regulator is likely to take a few more days. Read More

Will farmer leaders contest upcoming assembly polls? A hint from Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, who has been leading the farmers' agitation, hinted that farmer leaders may contest the upcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Read More

Puri’s Rath Yatra takes place without devotees for the second consecutive year

For the second time in its history, the famous Rath Yatra of Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, began Monday morning with a large number of priests pulling three colourful chariots through the town in the absence of the public, following Supreme Court orders. Read More

Euro 2020: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Portugal captain and modern-day great Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot after finishing as the top-scorer in the tournament, in which Italy beat England in the final to lift their second European Championship title. Read More

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter. Watch

There is something incredibly sweet about the videos that showcase a wholesome moment between different family members. Read More

Maldives opens for Indian tourists from July 15, here's all you need to know

Many countries are reopening for Indian tourists who want to enter their borders for non-essential travel, and the Maldives will soon become a part of this list. Read More

Maruti hikes prices of Swift, all CNG models; other cars to get costlier too

Maruti Suzuki has increased price of its popular Swift hatchback and those who may have been looking at buying a CNG vehicle from the company due to rising petrol and diesel prices will also have to shell out more to drive home these models. Read More