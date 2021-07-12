Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter. Watch

There is something incredibly sweet about the videos that showcase a wholesome moment between different family members. This clip shared on Twitter, involving a grandma and her granddaughter, is a perfect addition to that list. There is a chance that the clip will leave you very happy.

The caption shared along with the video explains what’s happening in it. “BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE (Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter...she'd wanted a Barbie her whole life,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show the grandma opening a present and finding out that it is a Barbie. Her reaction following the revelation has now left people smiling.

Take a look at the video:

BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE 🎁❤️😭

(Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter...she'd wanted a Barbie her whole life. pic.twitter.com/MS6Kotbth3 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 11, 2021

Since being shared earlier today, the video has gathered more than 5,900 views – and counting. It has also accumulated love-filled comments. A few also shared similar experiences from their lives.

“It reminds me of when I gave a coworker one of my knitted teddy bears. She never had a teddy bear in her life,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “It’s so easy to be kind, we should all do more small kindnesses,” commented a third. “Wishes can come true at any age,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON