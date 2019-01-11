Four officials in race for CBI chief’s post

Barring the last minute entry of a dark horse, the race for the top post in the Central Bureau of Investigation has narrowed down to four Indian Police Service (IPS) officials of the 1984 batch – National Investigation Agency chief YC Modi, Border Security Force chief Rajni Kant Mishra, external intelligence agency R&AW special secretary Vivek Johri and Central Industrial Security Force chief Rajesh Ranjan, said officials familiar with the development.

“All four have them served in the CBI earlier, which goes in their favour,” said a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The government is likely to speed up the process of appointing a new CBI director after the ouster of Alok Verma, who was transferred out of the agency as director general of fire services, civil defence and home guards. He decided to resign instead of joining the new assignment.

UP police chief OP Singh, a 1983 batch IPS official, and Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS official too are being discussed as possible contenders but they have never served in CBI earlier, which might prove a handicap in their appointment.

The Union home ministry sent a list of around 18 IPS officers belonging to 1982, 83, 84 and 85 batches to the ministry of personnel, that will be pruned further according to suitability of the officials in terms of integrity, seniority and experience in handling corruption cases.

“The pruned list of three to four officials will then be sent to the selection panel. The selection panel meeting may be called by the end of this month,” said the official cited in the first instance.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 23:24 IST