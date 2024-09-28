‘Next decision as per instructions of high command’: Himachal Cong chief on nameplate row

Amid the row over the mandatory display of the identity of street vendors in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on Friday that the next decision in this matter will be taken as per the instructions of the party's high command. File Photo: Pratibha Singh, President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

"There was no such intention behind this controversy that has arisen. A committee has been formed in which there are senior people (to decide) what action we have to take in this matter, and the next decision on this will be taken as per the instructions of the party's high command," Singh told ANI on Friday.

Pratibha Singh added, "The government committee also has people from the opposition; we will move forward after consulting with everyone and after getting everyone's consent..."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh today met with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital

"Most of the discussions were about the party, how we should further increase the organisational activities, and how we should strengthen the organisation and move forward in that way," Vikramaditya told ANI.

"As far as whatever has been reported in the media, I have said very clearly that the interests of the party and the people of the state are best for us, and whatever action is going on in it, whether it is a hearing of the Supreme Court or an order of the High Court, it is our duty to implement it from time to time, within the ambit of the law, so for this (eateries displaying the names of owners), a committee has been formed."

The Minister emphasised that it is their duty to protect the interests of the Himachal.

"It is very clear that protecting the interests of Himachal and taking it forward is our duty and our responsibility, and we will never step back from this...," he said.

On Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur's statement, he said, "We have definitely formed a committee on this issue. In the all-party meeting, there will be people from the opposition and people from our party, and everyone will discuss and brainstorm..."

Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced that it will be mandatory for all shopkeepers and street vendors in Himachal Pradesh to display their identity cards.

However, the Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Friday that no decision has been taken so far to make it mandatory for street vendors to display their identity cards.

Following the statement of Vikramaditya Singh, the government emphasised that the assembly-formed committee responsible for draughting the policy has not yet convened.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, while speaking to ANI, stated, "The Speaker has constituted a committee that includes ministers from both Congress and BJP, alongside other MLAs. Only after the committee's report is considered will the cabinet take a final decision. So far, the government has not decided that vendors need to display their identity or photos."

He further addressed comparisons to policies in other states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, and dismissed the idea of following the "UP and Yogi model."

"There is no need for a UP-style model in Himachal Pradesh," Chauhan asserted. He also reiterated that the government is working independently to shape its policies, stating, "We will take a decision on this based on our discussions, the committee's report, and the feedback from the people."

Vikramaditya Singh, in his capacity as the Urban Development Minister, discussed the issue with officials. The committee in question includes key members, such as the Health Minister, who will deliberate on the matter before the cabinet makes any decisions.

Chauhan further clarified, "The people who work here have licenses. There has been no decision so far to mandate vendors to display their name, photo identity, or registration number outside their shops."

He also highlighted the government's welcoming attitude towards workers from other states, emphasizing, "Anyone from any part of the country is welcome to work in Himachal Pradesh. We will maintain records, but under constitutional rights, people are free to work in any state. Our priority is to keep proper records, but we don't see a need to emulate policies from other states," Chauhan said. (ANI)