'Next humanitarian corridor uncertain', says govt, urges Indians to leave

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised all stranded nationals to make use of the currently operating humanitarian corridor as the 'security situation is uncertain'. The advisory warned Indians stranded in conflict zones to leave because 'establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain'. The advisory said people should use "trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety".

"The humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 1000 hours (local time) on 8 March 2022. Considering the security situation, establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain. All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety," the advisory read.

Earlier today civilians stuck in the cities of Sumy and Irpin left in droves after Russian forces agreed to hold fire and set up corridors to allow non-combatants to leave areas currently controlled by Moscow.

On Monday Ukrainian authorities, during the third round of peace talks, rejected the offer of humanitarian corridors that would lead refugees either into Russia or Belarus, which is a close ally of Moscow and has helped funnel troops into Ukraine.

The evacuation comes amid heavy fighting between the two forces for the 13th consecutive day. 21 people including two children were killed in an airstrike in Sumy, AFP reported.

All Indians stranded in Sumy - around 570 students and 20 people on work visas - have been transported via road to the city of Poltava, which is about 175 km away.

The Russian onslaught has trapped people inside cities running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

United Nations officials expect the wave of refugees to cross two million within 48 hours.