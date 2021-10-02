Next round of military talks with China on LAC row soon, says Army chief Gen Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that the next round of military talks with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to cool tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh could take place in the second week of October.

Talking to reporters in Leh, the army chief said the situation on the contested LAC was under control and outstanding problems with the PLA could be resolved through talks and the two armies were holding the dialogue at the level of brigade commanders, division commanders and corps commanders.

Naravane was in Ladakh for a security review and his itinerary included visits to forward areas. The Indian Army and the Chinese PLA have been locked in a border standoff for almost 17 months and both sides are carrying out negotiations to reduce tensions.

The two sides have so far carried out 12 rounds of military talks to resolve the border row that erupted in May 2020. “The 13th round of talks will take place soon. Things move forward with every round of talks and gradually problems can be resolved through talks,” he said.

Outstanding problems at Hot Springs, or Patrolling Point-15, which is one of the friction points on LAC, could be taken up during the 13th round of talks, officials familiar with the developments said, asking not to be named.

“Engagement is always good for future course of action and whenever there is a dialogue, the outcome will be embedded with a certain amount of reconciliation to move forward,” said former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd).

The rival armies carried out the second round of disengagement in early August when the two sides pulled back their forward deployed troops from Gogra, or Patrolling Point-17A, with the breakthrough coming after the 12th round of military talks.

Earlier, India and China wrapped up the disengagement process in Pangong Tso area in mid-February, with their armies pulling back forward-deployed troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns from strategic heights where rival soldiers last year fired shots for the first time at LAC after 45 years. (The last recorded incident when bullets were fired at LAC was in October 1975, when PLA ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.)

Naravane said PLA has built a lot of infrastructure on the Chinese side of LAC to accommodate more troops and the India Army was monitoring the developments and taking counter measures including the induction of modern weapons such as the K9 Vajra-T self-propelled guns artillery guns. Private sector defence major Larsen & Toubro and South Korea’s Hanwha Techwin (HTW) have built the highly mobile guns in India. The guns were meant to be deployed in the plains, but the army has carried out some minor changes to deploy them in high altitude areas.

Problems at Hot Springs and Depsang are yet to be resolved. To be sure, the problems at Depsang predate the current border standoff. Even after the disengagement from Pangong Tso and Gogra, the two sides still have 50,000 to 60,000 troops each in the Ladakh theatre.

A day before he left for Ladakh visit on Friday, the army chief said in Delhi that developments along LAC in Ladakh added to challenges faced by the Indian military on the “active and disputed borders” in the western and eastern fronts. The “unprecedented” military standoff with China required an immediate response and large-scale mobilisation of resources at a time when the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Naravane’s Ladakh visit also came a month after multiple PLA patrols consisting of around 100 soldiers crossed LAC in the central sector in Uttarakhand on August 30 and damaged a foot bridge before they went back to the other side. The area in which the intrusion took place is manned by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.