Next two days crucial for dog ‘Zoom’, says army

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Army assault dog Zoom, who was injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, is in a stable condition but the next 24-48 hours are crucial to decide the further line of treatment, senior army officers said on Wednesday.

Zoom sustained serious injuries during an encounter in J&K on Monday.
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The dog, who suffered two gunshot wounds during the encounter in Kokernag area, is under round-the-clock supervision at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, they added.

Two terrorists were killed and two security forces personnel were also injured in the gunfight. “Zoom sustained serious injuries and is still not out of danger. We are hopeful the dog will survive though the next two days are very crucial,” a senior army officer said, asking not to be named. “The assault dog suffered two gunshot wounds and was very critical,” he added.

According to a second officer, a surgery was performed on Zoom on Monday night and his condition is now stated to be stable. “The dog is being regularly examined and kept under the supervision of a team of doctors round-the-clock,” the officer said, also seeking anonymity.

On Monday, the The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish Zoom a speedy recovery. “Army assault dog ‘Zoom’ critically injured during the operation... He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery,” it tweeted.  htc  

